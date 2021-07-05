Winter Haven police officer arrested after domestic dispute

An officer from the Winter Haven Police Department was arrested on Sunday following a dispute with a man in the parking lot of Vista Del Lago in Winter Haven, police said.

Manisia Robinson, an officer in the department since November, allegedly pointed a firearm at the man in the parking lot, police said according to witnesses.

Police said the man, who left the area, later stated that there was no firearm involved.

Robinson is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation, police said.

“We take any and all accusations involving our officers seriously,” said Winter Haven Police Chief David Brannan. “With the differing statements at the scene, we will ensure everything is covered to solidify this case no matter what the outcome.”