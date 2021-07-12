Hundreds of Cubans gather in Orlando to protest shortages in homeland

Hundreds of natives and supporters of Cuba demonstrated in Orlando Sunday evening to protest food shortages and high prices amid the coronavirus crisis in their homeland.

This comes as thousands of people marched in Havana for arguably the largest anti-government demonstration in decades.

“We are here to support our people in Cuba,” said Nelson Perez of Orlando. “It’s time for our people to be free.”

At the demonstration in Orlando, protesters chanted “Freedom,” “Enough” and “United.” This happened as Cuba is going through its worst economic crisis in decades, along with a resurgence of coronavirus cases, the Associated Press reports.

“People are tired of people dying, and tired of everything going on,” said Beatriz Hernandez Alonso of Orlando.

“The COVID situation is bad, people have no food,” said Annia Torres.

Torres has been in Orlando for 40 years, but she said she can’t help but think about her family back home.

“The Cuban community in Orlando we’re here,” Torres said. “We’re supporting the Cuban people. I have family there. We support you.”

Torres also spoke out about the Cuban leadership.

“We want them out,” she said. “We’ve had enough.”

Organizers of the Orlando demonstration said they’re planning another demonstration on Sunday at the parking lot of Sedano’s Grocery store on Curry Ford Road.