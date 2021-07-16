American Airlines offers travel assistance for Florida condo collapse victims, families

This Dec. 19, 2017, photo shows the American Airlines logo on top of the American Airlines Center in Dallas. The longest-running in-flight magazine on a major airline is nearing its final flight. American Airlines says it is dropping the American Way magazine, Friday, June 11, 2021, after a 55-year run. (AP Photo/ Michael Ainsworth, File)

SURFSIDE, Fla. – American Airlines is stepping up to help the families of victims in the Surfside condo collapse.

The airline is donating 3 million miles to United Way of Miami-Dade to transport families to and from the South Florida town.

According to American Airlines, if requested by families, they are also offering to fly the remains of those who died back to their hometowns.

So far, almost 100 people have been confirmed dead in the collapse with a few still classified as missing, or “potentially unaccounted for.”.

County officials said recovery efforts are coming to an end, citing the increasing difficulty of identifying victims.