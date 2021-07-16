Attention parents: Florida Virtual School enrollment deadline extended

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Virtual School enrollment for elementary and middle school students was set to end Friday, but officials announced they will extend the sign-up period until mid-August to give families more time to make their education plan for the 2021-2022 school year.

The deadline for ninth through 12th grade still ends Friday, but kindergarten through eighth-grade students now have until Aug. 13 to enroll, according to a news release.

[TRENDING: Love letters to homebuyers | More Saharan dust and La Nina | Disney moving some SoCal workers to Florida]

Ad

Across Florida, school districts offered three learning options last year due to the coronavirus pandemic: Florida Virtual School, hybrid and in-person. However, all schools in Central Florida have done away with hybrid learning which included online classes lined up with a student’s regular class schedule. Many have also removed the requirement for students and staff to mask up, making face coverings optional.

During the 2021-22 school year enrollment, FLVS has seen an unprecedented enrollment and continues to outpace pre-pandemic levels, according to a news release.

Students and parents can visit flvs.net to sign up for full-time enrollment. FLVS also offers online courses for students not enrolled online full-time, known as FLVS Flex. Students residing outside of Florida can also enroll in FLVS Global School at flvsglobal.net.

Ad

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com 4pm Trending newsletter, sent every weekday.