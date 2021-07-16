Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring makes top 10 list of best races in North America

SEBRING, Fla. – Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the Daytona 500 each made the USA Today “10 Best Readers’ Choice” list of best races in North America.

Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring was ranked No. 2 on the list, the Daytona 500 was ranked No. 9. The Indianapolis 500 took the top spot.

The race is the oldest road course in North America. The competition sees teams of drivers face off in a 12-hour endurance race on a 17-turn circuit, going 3.74 miles in each lap.

Twelve Hours of Sebring is part of The International Motor Sports Association, IMSA, SportsCar Championship.

The French team of Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier won the 2021 race in March.

Raceway officials said the event in Sebring usually brings 400,000 visitors to Highland County.

The first edition of this race was held in 1952, 2022′s race will be the 70th edition.

The next Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will be held on March 19, 2022.

Tickets for the next event will go on sale on Oct. 11, tickets will be available at sebringraceway.com/tickets or by calling 800-6267223.

Besides the race on March 19, the week will feature four days of practice and racing.

Raceway officials said lodging in the area usually generates $500,000 from tourist development taxes annually for the event.