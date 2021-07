The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a missing 71-year-old man.

Police said they are looking for Gerardo Olmeda Acevedo, who was last seen in the area of the 2200 block of Alclobe Circle in Ocoee on Saturday.

Police said he may be traveling in a 2011 Toyota Camry with a Florida tag number Y80FCB.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160.