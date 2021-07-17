TSA screens more than 2 million people in pandemic-era record

Travelers line up to go through a TSA checkpoint at Orlando International Airport before the Memorial Day weekend Friday, May 28, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Summer travel continues to pick up and the number of people traveling by air hit a new pandemic-era record Friday.

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened nearly 2.2 million people at airports across the country, marking the highest number since the start of the pandemic.

TSA made the announcement on Twitter, reminding people who are traveling to get to the airport early, make sure there are no prohibited items in your carry-on bag and to wear a mask.

This new record comes as the country is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Florida nearly doubled its new cases in one week, reporting an average of 6,515 cases per day for the last week, according to new data released Friday.

An advisory was also issued earlier this week by the U.S. Surgeon General, who said myths have led people to reject the vaccine and put lives at risk. The advisory urged Americans, health organizations, tech companies, government agencies, news organizations, educational institutions, and tech companies to stop the spread of misinformation online. He said that is one reason why millions of Americans aren’t getting the shot.