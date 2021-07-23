Pygmy sperm whale euthanized after washing up on New Smyrna Beach

A pygmy sperm whale was euthanized after getting stranded on New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A pygmy sperm whale was euthanized Friday after getting stranded on New Smyrna Beach, according to the Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue.

Safety officials said the 8-foot-9-inch whale beached itself around 9 a.m. in the South the Beach area.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Team and crews with the Hubbs Seaworld responded to the scene and decided the whale needed to be euthanized. The 820 pound whale was transported to the Marine Discovery Center.

Crews said there were no obvious signs of trauma.