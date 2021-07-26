Lawsuit filed against state to restore pandemic unemployment benefits for all Floridians

A lawsuit to restore pandemic unemployment benefits for all Floridians was filed on Sunday night.

Filed by a group of lawyers in Broward County, the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Floridians who say they lost work because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many who in some cases they say are facing eviction and having a tough time supporting their families.

The suit was filed against Gov. Ron Desantis, the statewide agency that oversees the benefits, which is the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and Dane Eagle, who is director of that agency.

Lawyers are using residents in Broward County as an example, but again are hoping to help all Floridians.

The lawsuit says in part that, ”Each of these plaintiffs have suffered economic hardships because of COVID, have had difficulty finding work.”

In describing one Broward County’s mom’s story, the lawsuit also read in part, “Ashley is an unemployed mom of two who has about $3,000 in monthly bills.”

Ad

It goes on to say, “Without the federal benefits, she is not sure she will pay her expenses and keep food on the table for her children.”

Messages left for the offices of DeSantis and Eagle weren’t immediately returned.