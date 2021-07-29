DeSantis joins other governors in asking Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has joined other governors asking the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide.

According to a court brief filed Thursday, the governor is one of 11 joining Mississippi Gov. Henry McMaster in arguing that the landmark 1973 ruling should be overturned and let states decide how to regulate abortion.

[TRENDING: Masks required at Disney World again | Orange County mayor declares state of emergency | Here’s when delta variant could peak in US]

Ad

The briefing cites three points of argument in regard to the 1973 ruling:

The 14th Amendment “does not include the right to terminate the life of an unborn child”

In the ruling, the Court “upset the constitutional balance between States and the Federal Government”

Allowing states to handle abortion regulations “has benefits in addition to being faithful to the Fourteenth Amendment’s original understanding”

This brief follows the filing made by the office of Mississippi’s Republican attorney general last week that argued the Supreme Court should let “states decide whether to regulate abortion before a fetus can survive outside the womb,” according to the Associated Press.

According to the Associated Press, several states have been “pushing laws designed to challenge” the ruling, including bans on abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected as early as six weeks.