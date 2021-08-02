AdventHealth Central Florida division modifies visitation policy

Effective Monday, all facilities in AdventHealth’s Central Florida division will have a change to their visitation policy.

The policy change is being made to support AdventHealth team members better care for the increasing number of COVID patients being seen across Central Florida.

The Central Florida division includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Lake, Polk, Volusia and Flagler counties.

Changes to the policy are as follows:

Instead of in-person visits, there will only be virtual visits for those wanting to see COVID-19 positive patients. Exceptions will be made for children under 18, obstetrics, pediatrics and end of life situations.

For non-COVID-19 patients, one visitor will be allowed at a time.

For obstetrics and pediatric patients, two visitors at at time will be allowed.

Under-18 COVID-19 patients will be allowed two adult caregivers at a time.

OB COVID-19 positive symptomatic — C-Section — patients will be allowed two visitors a day, but none will be allowed in the operating room.

On Thursday, AdventHealth Central Florida moved to ‘black’ status and deferred all non-emergency surgeries at hospitals throughout the division. The status is being reviewed daily and will be updated should conditions change.