Seminole County Public Schools announced on Saturday that it is implementing a face covering/mask requirement for students, unless a parent chooses to opt out of the requirement.

The policy will begin on Tuesday and be in effect for 30 days, the district announced.

Parents can opt out of the requirement by sending a written note with their signature with their student on the first day of school, the district said.

Students may give the note to their teacher, according to the district.