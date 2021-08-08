Hall of Fame, legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

FILE - This is a Jan. 10, 2018, file photo showing former Florida State NCAA college football head coach Bobby Bowden at a Rotary Club luncheon in Omaha, Neb. Former Florida State coach Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19 and was home monitoring his symptoms. Family friend and Bowden's former publicist Kim Shiff says the 90-year-old Bowden had been hospitalized in Tallahassee, Florida, for about two weeks. He returned home late last week and was informed he had tested positive. Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, he had not exhibited symptoms of the virus. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden died at 91 early Sunday morning, according to the Associated Press.

The name Bobby Bowden is synonymous with Florida State football. After stints at Samford University and West Virginia University, Bowden took over the coaching job at Florida State University in 1976.

[TRENDING: Thousands of Fla. Unemployment accounts blocked | Parents of students sue DeSantis over mask mandate ban ]

Ad

The program was struggling for success, winning just four games the previous three seasons. Bowden would change the program quickly.

He won more than 300 games with FSU including two national titles and 12 Atlantic Coast Conference titles. He was a national coach of the year six times and the only coach in NCAA to win 11 consecutive bowl games.

Bowden’s coaching pedigree has a family tree.

His sons Tommy and Terry would go on to become head coaches.

Last month, the Bowden family announced Bobby Bowden was diagnosed with a terminal medical condition.

In a statement to the Tallahassee Democrat:

“I’ve always tried to serve God’s purpose for my life, on and off the field, and I am prepared for what is to come. My wife Ann and our family have been life’s greatest blessing. I am at peace.”

Ad

Bowden had several health battles over the past 18 months. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020. He also spent several days in the hospital this past June and had recently been under supervised care.