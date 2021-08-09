Osceola County Sheriff’s office mourns deputy’s passing

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of one of its deputies on Aug. 6.

Deputy Craig Anthony Lincourt served the agency for 23 years, according to the department.

According to a news release, Lincourt’s death was not related to COVID-19 but the department did not disclose his cause of death. He was not on duty when he died, according to the release.

“We will never forget Deputy Lincourt and we will forever stand with his family and friends,” the office said in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez shared his support for the deputy’s family on Friday.

“The pain and sorrow when someone passes is one of the most difficult moments in life anyone will endure,” Lopez wrote. “No matter how or when this phase in life crosses our path, it can never be fully understood or explained. We can only support each other and continue to positively carry on the memory of those we love and remember forever.”

The agency said at this time Lincourt’s family is requesting privacy.