Volusia County mother sentenced to 25 years in prison for 7-year-old daughter’s death

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Janee Dickson, 28, was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Monday after prosecutors say her daughter, Kamia Jean-Baptiste, was beaten to death in 2018.

Before she was sentenced, prosecutors argued Dickson could’ve done more to prevent Kamia’s death.

“She heard her child asking for help and didn’t give her help, plus I argue there’s been no showing of remorse,” prosecutor said.

Dickson pleaded “no contest” in June to an aggravated manslaughter charge.

Investigators say evidence showed Dickson and her boyfriend driving in 2018 before beating Kamia with a fishing rod.

On Monday, prosecutors told the court Kamia had been complaining about her injuries and was having trouble breathing but did not receive medical attention at the time.

Her death was ruled a homicide as a result of blunt force trauma.

Dickson testified before she was sentenced and told the judge she was in an abusive relationship with her boyfriend.

“I should’ve never had her around him,” Dickson said.

Investigators said Dickson’s boyfriend has not been arrested, though prosecutors plan to file a case against him soon.