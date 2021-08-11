Osceola County still needs full-time bus drivers ahead of first day of school

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Just a day before students return to the classroom, Osceola County Public Schools says it still needs to fill transportation roles.

On Wednesday, the district said they needed 35 more bus drivers for the school year. District administrators said they are temporarily fulfilling the roles with substitute drivers and other personnel with a commercial license. They assured students will make it to class on the first day.

The shortage has been an ongoing issue throughout the district. OCPS hosted a job fair on Tuesday to help fill the gaps and said they received 31 applicants who will be vetted for the roles.

Even if each applicant is hired, the driver shortage would continue into the new school year. However, district leaders said they’ve made contingency plans to make sure every bus stop is covered.

Anyone interested in becoming a bus driver in Osceola County is encouraged to call 407-518-4540 or apply online here.