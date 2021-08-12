Coach out of hospital after battle with COVID-19

Coach Christopher Vasseur had no clue he was practically at death’s door during his seven-day fight at Advent Health.

The 37-year-old said he tested positive for COVID-19 after feeling unwell.

“I started feeling a little funny about two weeks ago,” Vasseur said.

Fortunately, after feeling a little sick, a friend of his advised him to get treated with virus-fighting antibodies Regeneron. However, neutralizing the virus wasn’t enough.

“My hands were blue and I literally sat in the car, I was so cold,” Vasseur said.

The following day he took to Twitter to update his more than 15,000 followers and request support. The popular football consultant said things started to escalate quickly.

“I couldn’t catch my breath, and I looked at my girlfriend and I said, ‘call an ambulance. It’s over, I got to go,’” Vasseur said.

The next few days were a blur of treatments and tests to stabilize his breathing and to treat pneumonia. With the assistance of dedicated nurses and medical professionals, he said it was still an uphill battle.

“That gasping for air, that feeling I will never forget as long as I live,” Vasseur said.

Coach Vasseur said he knows he survived a catastrophe that can only be called a medical miracle. He said he is grateful for the medical team that saved his life.

“There are so many people that came in with me. There were multiple nights where the nurses had three other patients, and all three were ready at any time they could pass, and here I am seven days later at home.”