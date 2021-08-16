Another one: TD8 strengthens into Tropical Storm Henri

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s another named storm in the Atlantic.

The National Hurricane Center is now keeping a closer eye on Tropical Storm Henri. Forecasters upgraded Tropical Depression Eight Monday in its 5 p.m. advisory.

The tropical storm now joins Fred and Grace in the Atlantic. Get the latest update on each system here.

Henri is moving toward the south-southwest near 7 mph (11 kmh), according to the latest update. It is expected to make a slow clockwise turn toward the southwest and then toward the west over the next day or two. Forecasters say the center of the storm should pass to the south of Bermuda by Tuesday night. Right now, the island is under a tropical storm watch but experts say Henri is essentially a fish storm as it won’t likely impact land.

NHC has identified Henri as a small tropical cyclone. Tropical-storm force winds extend outward up to 35 miles (55 km) from the center. However, its maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph (65 kmh) with higher gusts. Henri is expected to strengthen in during the next couple of days.

Though it is too soon to know exactly how Henri would impact Central Florida, for now, the state is not in its path.