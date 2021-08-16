Help for Haiti: Where to donate goods, supplies here in Central Florida

A person injured in the earthquake is transferred to a US Coast Guard helicopter in Les Cayes, Haiti, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, two days after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck the southwestern part of the country. (AP Photo/Joseph Odelyn)

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s happened again: Haiti is now in a state of devastation after a powerful 7.2-magnitude earthquake rocked the island nation.

The violent temblor killed at least 1,297 people and hurt at least another 5,700 on Saturday. Hundreds of people are potentially missing, with frantic efforts to save those hospitalized due to injuries from the earthquake.

As search and rescue crews sift through the rubble, the emotional aftershocks of the damage are being felt in Central Florida’s growing Haitian community.

[TRENDING: Death toll from Haiti earthquake nears 1,300 | US mulls COVID vaccine boosters for elderly | Here’s where Fla. unemployment accounts stand after PIN resets]

Ad

“Their heart is aching, they are in pain, so more than ever prayer is needed to give them the consolation they need to deal with this type of devastation,” Dr. Marie Jose Francois, president and CEO for the Center For Multicultural Wellness in Orlando said.

Francois was a physician in Haiti before, her work inspiring her to open the center in Orlando.

Haiti is now also in the path of Tropical Depression Grace, which triggered a tropical storm warning for much of the area on Monday. As Haitians deal with the aftermath of the earthquake and brace for a storm, organizations are stepping up to do what they can to help the island’s people.

Below is a list of efforts you can contribute:

Second Chance International Ministries

An Orange County church is collecting donations to directly provide relief to loved ones in Haiti.

Second Chance International Ministries has set up a Cash App account for people to virtually donate to their relief fund. The church hosted a praise and worship service on Sunday, asking people to pray for victims as search and rescue crews work to find those still missing.

Ad

“It’s devastating, you know we have family overseas and it’s just difficult to believe like some like this could happen,” Louissa Lespinaze, a member of the church said. “Now is a better time as any to definitely put your faith to the test.”

People can send funds through to $sciministries on the Cash App platform.

Haitians in Orlando

A group that works to celebrate Haitian culture in Orlando is organizing a donation relief drive on Wednesday.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. businesses in Orlando will be teaming up with Haitians In Orlando and serve as drop-off locations. Items will later be picked up, driven to Miami and then shipped to the island via Wizza Shipping and Logistics, according to the group. For more information on what to donate, click here.

Here are the drop-off locations:

Ad

Centric Realty Services LLC 1412 W. Colonial Drive #200

Upscale Multi Services 2869 Wilshire Dr.

Island Taste Bistro Hookah Lounge 5032 W. Colonial Dr.



Friends of the Children of Haiti

Friends of the Children of Haiti delivers items to the island year-round and is enhancing efforts in the wake of the powerful earthquake. The Illinois-based organization has set up an Amazon Smile account to allow people to purchase supplies or donate to their efforts. Amazon Smile allows consumers to purchase items they would typically order on Amazon with 0.5% of the proceeds going to an organization of their choice, all it takes is a special link.

Friends of the Children of Haiti ask people to utilize their link when making purchases or to consider purchasing goods for the island nation while simultaneously making a donation. People can put the organization’s shipping address as the delivery point.

The organization requests over-the-counter medicines, personal hygiene products, surgical and first aid materials.

“You can help us provide life-saving support to the Haitian population in and around our medical clinic in a few different ways,” the organization writes on its website.

Ad

Friends of the Children of Haiti says funds go to purchasing medications, healthcare supplies and supporting its Medika Mamba program for malnourished children.

For a list of supplies and their Amazon Smile link, click here.

This list will be updated as more opportunities become available. If you know of any other opportunities, please email gnunez@wkmg.com.