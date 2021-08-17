Halifax Health: Most breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations are high-risk patients

As of Tuesday, most of the vaccinated patients who are hospitalized at Halifax Health with coronavirus are high-risk patients, according to officials.

“Most [vaccinated] patients have been over 70 years old and had additional health risks like [a] weakened immune system, diabetes, high blood pressure or cardiac disease,” Halifax Health said in a statement.

The majority of Halifax Health locations are in Volusia County.

Halifax Health reports medical teams are starting to see more people in their 20s with no known health issues hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Around 80-85% of hospitalizations at Halifax Health are unvaccinated, according to officials.

Health officials say 16,521 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Florida.

Seventy-five percent of hospitals are facing critical staff shortages, according to the Florida Hospital Association.

As of Tuesday, Parrish Medical Center reports they have 75 COVID-19 hospitalizations, its facilities are located in Brevard County.

Officials said 84% of the hospitalizations at Parrish Medical Center are unvaccinated patients.

The average age of the patients is listed at the age of 61.