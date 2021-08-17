Seminole County now accepting appointments for third dose of COVID-19 vaccine

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Immunocompromised people looking to get a third dose of a coronavirus vaccine can now sign up to get a shot in Seminole County.

People can start making appointments on PrepareSeminole.org, according to the county. A doctor’s note is not needed but patients will have to self-attest.

Seminole County will begin distributing booster shots Wednesday at Eastmont Park at 830 Magnolia Drive in Altamonte Springs. Individuals are advised to bring their vaccination cards.

The doses are meant for people who are moderate to severely immunocompromised and have had two doses of Moderna or Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Their last dose must have been at least 28 days ago.

The county identifies immunocompromised people as:

Those who have received a solid organ transplant

Are presently taking immunosuppressant medications

Are presently being treated for cancer

Or may have other qualifying conditions

No other people are eligible for the extra shot at this time. Those who are seeking to get a third dose are advised to speak with their health care provider about their medical dose and if the extra shot is appropriate for them, health officials said.

