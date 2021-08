The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident that resulted in an elderly couple being found dead in their home.

Deputies said a 78-year-old woman and her 80-year-old husband were found dead on Sea Fern Drive in Leesburg.

The husband appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound while the cause of his wife’s death has not been determined, deputies said.

There was no sign of forced entry, according to deputies.