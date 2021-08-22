Deltona prowling suspect caught with pants down outside victim’s home, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A man wanted for exposing himself to a woman in a Deltona neighborhood last week was caught outside the victim’s home with his pants down, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they’d been scoping out the area since Monday, when the victim reported a man knocked on her bedroom window then exposed himself to her. After the initial report, the sheriff’s office posted a public safety alert to notify neighbors.

Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a resident who lives on a nearby street to the initial victim reported someone knocking at their front door, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies responded and found a shoe print that appeared to be that of a Nike sneaker, according to investigators.

On Thursday night, deputies returned to the home on Dunlap Drive, where the initial report was made, after the victim said she heard someone knocking loudly on her rear sliding glass door for several minutes. The woman told deputies she was too afraid to look outside at that time.

One deputy who was on the way to the victim’s home encountered a man wearing all black athletic clothing and black Nike shoes. The man, later identified as 37-year-old Javier Orozco Gutierrez, told deputies he’d been working all day and was just out walking to get some exercise. Deputies said at that time, he became a person of interest in the case.

Deputies conducted surveillance at the victim’s home both Friday and Saturday nights, according to a news release. Around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, they found a man peeking inside the victim’s window before moving to another window, where he then crouched down while looking inside, deputies said. A deputy noticed the man had his pants around his knees and his hands in front of him, according to the release from the sheriff’s office.

A short time later, Orozco Gutierrez stood up and ran away. After a short chase around the corner of the home, he was taken into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

Orozco Gutierrez was charged with indecent exposure, voyeurism, stalking, loitering or prowling and possession of drug paraphernalia after deputies found a crack pipe in the same area where he was taken into custody. He was transported to the Volusia County Branch Jail, where he remained held Sunday morning on a $33,000 bond.

After the suspect was handcuffed, deputies returned to the victim’s home to notify her of the arrest.

“We just got him. We caught him. Yeah, he was in your backyard, we got him. I just wanted to let you know so you could rest easy tonight knowing that we got him,” one deputy can be heard telling the victim in body worn camera video.

The woman thanked the deputies for their work.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood also praised his deputies for the arrest.

