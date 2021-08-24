Partly Cloudy icon
30-year-old man killed in crash in Poinciana

Crash happened around 4 p.m. Monday on Marigold Avenue and Poinciana Parkway

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

POINCIANA, Fla. – A 30-year-old man was killed in a crash in Poinciana on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the crash happened in the area of Marigold Avenue and Poinciana Parkway.

The man was driving a sedan westbound on Marigold Avenue, according to troopers.

Troopers said for an unknown reason he traveled off the road and hit a utility pole.

After the sedan hit the pole, investigators said the car also hit a sign.

Investigators said the man died at the Poinciana Medical Center.

Records show the man was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash is under investigation.

