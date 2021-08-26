Partly Cloudy icon
School board member wants mask mandate after Celebration school shuts down due to COVID-19

Terry Castillo wants to see a 60-day mask mandate

Lauren Cervantes, Reporter

Tags: Coronavirus, education, Florida, Osceola County
Celebration School K-8 has turned to online learning for the rest of the week due to a high amount of students forced to quarantine from COVID-19 cases.
Celebration School K-8 has turned to online learning for the rest of the week due to a high amount of students forced to quarantine from COVID-19 cases. (WKMG)

CELEBRATION, Fla. – Celebration School K-8 has turned to online learning for the rest of the week due to a high amount of students forced to quarantine from COVID-19 cases.

Osceola County school board member Terry Castillo said she would like to see a mask mandate.

“For the next 60 days, just like Orange County [Public Schools] did, I think that it would be a good idea,” Castillo said.

In light of the school pivoting to online learning, she said now it’s time to have the conversation of a mask mandate.

Castillo knows how tight-knit the community is and that many of the children interact outside of school.

She said it was a factor in deciding to have the entire school learn remotely for the remainder of the week.

Osceola schools currently have a mask mandate in place for students K through 8, with the ability for parents to opt their child out.

The district’s current mandate does not include high school students or staff.

The school board’s next meeting is on Sept 7.

Castillo said she expects the discussion of a mask mandate to come up.

News 6 also asked Castillo if there are plans to address it sooner, and she said parents have been asking her to hold an emergency meeting, but said as of right now, it’s not been decided.

