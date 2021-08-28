3 people arrested, 2 hospitalized following shooting on St. Johns River

Three people were arrested and two hospitalized following a shooting between parties who were boating and jet skiing on the St. Johns River in Astor on Saturday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and a woman were airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach with life-threatening injuries, deputies said. One of the people arrested was transported to AdventHealth Deland due to a medical episode, deputies said.

The shooting occurred in the area of Midway Marina, according to deputies.

The investigation is ongoing.