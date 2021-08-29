2 Florida Highway Patrol members pass away from COVID-19

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Florida Highway Patrol are mourning the losses of trooper Sean Hryc and compliance investigator Ernest Brown, who each passed away on Saturday due to COVID-19.

Hryc served the residents of Florida with the Florida Highway Patrol for more than 17 years. Prior to joining FHP, Hryc began his career in law enforcement with the Dade City Police Department.

Brown served for more than 30 years. Prior to joining FHP, Brown began his law enforcement career with the Bushnell Police Department and was a member of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

FLHSMV executive director Terry L. Rhodes and FHP deputy director lieutenant Colonel Troy Thompson released a joint statement regarding the passing of the two men.

“Today, the Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is deeply saddened and collectively heartbroken as we mourn the passing of FHP Trooper Sean Hryc and Compliance Investigator Ernie Brown,” the statement read. “Trooper Hryc and Investigator Brown were both valued members of the Florida Highway Patrol, selflessly serving and protecting the residents of Florida for more than 17 and 30 years, respectively. Please keep their families and team members in your thoughts and prayers.”