The Orlando Pride got back on the winning track on Sunday, earning a 1-0 win over Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

The only goal of the game came courtesy of Erika Tymrak, who scored her first goal of the season in the 49th minute to help the Pride (6-6-5, 24 points) who were winless in their last two games.

Next up for the Pride is a home game on Saturday against the Houston Dash at Exploria Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.