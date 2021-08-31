From concept to creation local organization helps Black business development

ORLANDO, Fla. – This month News 6 has spotlighted a wide range of Black-owned businesses in Central Florida, each one serving a unique need in its community.

If you are curious about starting a business, there is a lot of support and resources out there to help you turn your idea into a reality.

One of those resources is the African American Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida. It has focused on serving Orange, Lake, Seminole, Brevard, Osceola, and Volusia counties for the last 75 years.

The membership-based organization focuses on advocacy, access to capital, training, development, and networking and has different membership levels based on your current needs.

Membership Coordinator BB Bangura says some of the common obstacles entrepreneurs face are access to capital and having the right certifications.

Bangura says leaders within the organization can help people overcome those obstacles and thrive.

The organization hosts virtual conferences and in-person networking opportunities.

Earlier this month they hosted an Empowerment Business Conference.

Coming up on Nov. 1 the organization will host its 2nd Annual Legacy Golf Outing at the Legacy Club at Alaqua Lakes.

To sign up go to www.blackcommerce.org.