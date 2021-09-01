Stranger accused of kissing 5-year-old girl inside Publix

Man arrested after luring 5-year-old girl with candy and kissing her on the mouth

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla. – A New York man was arrested last week after he kissed a 5-year-old girl on the mouth inside a Publix store in Sunny Isles Beach, authorities said.

WPLG-TV reported that the incident was captured on surveillance video Friday at the supermarket on Collins Avenue.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

According to an arrest report, Fariz Feyzullayev, of Brooklyn, lured the child toward him by handing her a bag of M&Ms.

“This is brazen,” said Capt. Eddie Santiago, of the Sunny Isles Police Department. “He appears to pull out M&Ms and gives the girl candy.”

Police said he then leaned down and kissed the girl, who was a stranger to him, on the mouth.

Ad

According to the arrest report, the girl’s mother yelled at Feyzullayev, and he grabbed his groceries and rushed out of the store.

Fariz Feyzullayev. (Miami-Dade Corrections & Rehabilitation)

Police said a sergeant located the suspect, who turned 43 on Monday, a short time later and took him into custody.

“As soon as the call went out, we had two sergeants in the area,” Santiago said.

A “show-up” was conducted and the mother identified Feyzullayev as the man who kissed her daughter.

Feyzullayev was arrested on a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm.

Authorities are concerned there may be more victims.

“If anyone has any interaction with this guy in the past, please reach out to us, let us know,” Santiago said.