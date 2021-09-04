Congressman, Afghanistan veteran raises veteran mental health awareness amid war ending

With September being National Suicide Awareness month, mental health advocates are once again reminding people of the resources available.

In the past several weeks, the United States has fully withdrawn from Afghanistan. Since 2005, the Department of Veterans Affairs has been reporting an increase in suicides amongst veterans.

As the war comes to a complete, some images from recent weeks may be triggering to veterans. Florida Congressman Michael Waltz told News 6 that veterans should be proud of the work they did in Afghanistan.

“I do want to be very clear to our veterans to our gold star families, even our victims of 9/11, their sacrifice was not in vain,” Waltz said. “For those out there that a really struggling and going to a dark place on this, please reach out and talk to someone. Reach out to my office, reach out to hotlines, but please do so.”

Last November, the US Department of Veteran Affairs released its 2020 National Veteran Suicide Prevention Annual Report, which showed data for years up to 2018. In 2018, the department said an average of 17 veterans died by suicide each day.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is also available 24 hours a day by calling 800-273-8255.