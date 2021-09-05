Coast Guard uses C-130 plane in search of diver in Volusia County

The United States Coast Guard is using a C-130 plane in the search for a missing diver outside of Ponce Inlet.

Crews have been searching for Jim Evans since Friday afternoon.

Coast Guard officials said the diver was reported missing about 30 miles out into the ocean.

#UPDATE As the search continues for Mr. Evans, U.S. Coast Guard continues its search efforts with the CGC HERON and U.S.... Posted by U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville on Sunday, September 5, 2021

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with the search.

The Coast Guard also issued guidance for any volunteer boaters who wanted to help with the search.

“All boaters interested in volunteering can contact the USCG on VHF Channel 16 or at 904-714-7561. If you are going to go out, please monitor VHF Channel 16 for information broadcasts,” the Coast Guard wrote on Facebook.

Crews are reminding volunteers to stay within capability of their boat and crew. Volunteers are also reminded to bring required safety equipment and to be mindful of the weather conditions, according to the Coast Guard.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.