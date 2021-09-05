Orlando City Commissioner takes hard stance against vandalism plaguing local businesses

An Orlando City Commissioner is taking a hard stance against vandalism in her district after waves of tagging has plagued businesses in the area, costing thousands in damages.

The LGBTQ-Plus Center of Orlando in the Mills District is the latest target of vandalism and now Commissioner Patty Sheehan is stepping in to call for accountability.

“I don’t even want to call them taggers, I want to call them trashers,” Sheehan said, “Because all they do is spread their garbage all over this beautiful neighborhood.”

Tough words calling for accountability as she explains there was an estimated $2,000 worth of damage caused by tagging to the center’s bus.

The center wasn’t available for comment, but says the bus is used for HIV-testing and is set to be used for community outreach next week.

“They’re actually hurting a non-profit organization trying to do good work in the community by scrawling their ugly garbage all over it and I don’t understand what their problem is,” Sheehan said. “I mean, are they offended by helping others? Are they just awful people? "

This past week, Sheehan said the tagger or taggers targeted Track Shop just down the road.

Back in August, murals were also hit in Mills 50, Colonialtown in South Orlando, and other areas.

It’s raised enough concern for Sheehan to step in.

“If we have to have a new state law, if we have to pass a new ordinance at the city level, I am going to do whatever I can and we’re also going to be reinstating a reward to turn in taggers and trashers because this situation is just causing way too much damage in our city,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan advises business to invest in cameras to help identify these taggers.

If anyone has any information on who this person or persons might be you are encouraged to call police immediately.