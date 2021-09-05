Clear icon
Local News

Polk deputies attacked while responding to report of a shooting

Deputies uninjured in attack

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County deputies were attacked while responding to a report of shooting in unincorporated Lakeland, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they responded to a dispatch call on North Socrum Loop Road and investigators came under attack when they arrived near a house.

Investigators said the deputies were not injured in the attack.

Sheriff Grady Judd responded to the scene and he will share an update later this morning.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

