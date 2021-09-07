Police activity causing traffic delays in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. – Mount Dora police are investigating an incident Tuesday morning that’s causing traffic delays.
Authorities tweeted that “police activity at Lincoln and Highway 441″ has “southbound traffic down to one lane.”
“Expect delays,” police tweeted.
Details about the incident have not been released.
