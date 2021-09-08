Here are Central Florida 9/11 remembrance ceremonies you can attend this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. – Saturday will be 20 years since the tragic Sept. 11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, marking a moment in history many will never forget.

In Central Florida, several events are taking place to honor the lives lost.

Here are some of the remembrance ceremonies you can attend this weekend:

Apopka

From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., the Apopka Amphitheater will honor veterans and first responders with its A Tribute To Heroes concert. Click here for more information or to buy tickets.

Altamonte Springs

The Tunnel to Towers 5K Run & Walk will begin at 7:30 a.m. at Cranes Roost Park. Here’s where to register and donate.

Avalon Park

The 20 Year Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Event in Avalon Park will be hosted by the Rotary Club of Avalon Park. There will be morning and evening events Saturday at Avalon Park Field. Click here for details on the morning and evening events.

Belleview

The city is hosting a Freedom Walk, to honor those lost in the attacks, around Lake Lillian. The event begins at 9 a.m.

Clermont

The 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Clermont will begin Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center. Ticket reservations are required, but they are free. Here’s how to reserve tickets.

Merritt Island

The Brevard Veterans Memorial Center will host 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial Tribute event at Veterans Memorial Park in Merritt Island starting at 4 p.m. with food trucks, vendors and special events.

Ocoee

The city’s Citizens Advisory Council for the Police Department is hosting the memorial event Saturday at Bill Breeze Park starting at 8:30 a.m.

Orlando

The annual Wounded Warfighter Lone Sailor 5K/10K returns Saturday at Blue Jacket Park. The run begins at 7:30 a.m. and helps raise money for charities supporting wounded service members and Central Florida military communities. Click here to register.

Part of the Frontyard Festival at the Dr. Phillips Center, the Bach Festival Choir and Orchestra will perform a program of commemoration to honor lives lost. “Through the power of music, we will pay tribute to the resiliency and ultimate victory of the human spirit,” the event website reads. Tickets are free and first come, first serve. Click here to learn more.

Palm Coast

The 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Heroes Memorial Park begins at 6:30 p.m. Saturday where the fire department will host the ceremony and dedication of a Survivor Tree from a seedling of the 9/11 Survivor Tree from the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

Sanford

City officials and Seminole County are hosting a special ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

Windermere

A wreath-laying ceremony will take place Saturday at 8:30 a.m. behind Town Hall. There will be select speakers attending the event as well.

Winter Springs

A ceremony in front of City Hall will take place Saturday at 8:15 a.m. to honor the lives lost.

If you’d like to, you can also observe the anniversary by turning it into a day of service. Here are a few ideas on how you can give back.