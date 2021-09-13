Cold case solved: Clermont girl abducted in 2007 reunited with mom

A Clermont girl who was abducted at the age of six was reunited with her mother 14 years later, according to the police department.

CLERMONT, Fla. – A Clermont girl who was abducted at 6 years old was reunited with her mother 14 years later, according to the police department.

The girl’s mother Angelica Vences-Salgado said she received a message on social media from a woman in Mexico claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, according to police.

The daughter told her mother she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at the Texas border, records show.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!) | Inspiration4 launch window revealed | DeSantis: Mandating COVID-19 vaccines could mean ‘millions’ in fines]

Ad

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Florida Intelligence Exchange, Homeland Security Investigations, and ICE worked together to help Vences-Salgado reunite with Hernandez.

Around 1:50 p.m. this past Friday Hernandez finally got to see her mother after 14 years.

Investigators said documentation provided proved the now 19-year-old was Hernandez.

“A kidnapped daughter was reunited with her mother as a result of enforcement working together,” HS Orlando Assistant Special Agent in Charge Davide Pezzutti said in a news release.

Police said they have an active warrant for the father of Hernandez. Officers said he is believed to be in Mexico.