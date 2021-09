MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched a death investigation after receiving a call about a suspicious incident.

Deputies were called to the 6000 block of NW 61st Court just before 1 a.m. Monday.

Sheriff’s officials have not released any details about the death but said it’s an isolated incident and there’s no threat to the community.