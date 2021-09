(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday will hold a news conference at the University of Florida.

The event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m., will be held at Emerson Alumni Hall.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

DeSantis will be joined by UF President Kent Fuchs, but the topic of the governor’s address is not known.

You can watch the news conference live in the media player at the top of this story.