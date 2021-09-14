2 people killed in crash in Osteen

OSTEEN, Fla. – Two people were killed in a crash in Osteen around 8:04 p.m. on Monday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said the fatal crash involved two pick-up trucks in the area of Dixon Lake Road and Osteen Maytown Road.

Troopers said two occupants were pronounced dead at the scene and two other people were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officers said one of the drivers remained at the scene and was not transported to a hospital.

The names of the people involved in the crash have not been released at this time.

The crash is under investigation.