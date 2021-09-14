Miami vs. Michigan State: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – The Miami Hurricanes will host Michigan State at noon on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.

What channel is the game on? ABC

How can you listen to the game? 560 AM

How to stream the game? ESPN.com

Who are the announcers for the game? Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George

Which team is favored to win the game? Miami is a 6.5-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 57

The Hurricanes are 1-1 now after a win against Appalachian State this past Saturday.

Michigan State is off to a 2-0 start after the Spartans defeated Northwestern and Youngstown State.

Miami is 4-0 all-time against MSU and this will be the first game played between these teams since 1989.

Quarterback D’Eriq King is 43/63 for 379 yards with a passing touchdown and two interceptions.

Cam’Ron Harris leads Miami in rushing this year with 128 yards and Key’Shawn Smith leads the team in receiving with eight catches for 110 yards.

MSU is led by the trio of quarterback Payton Thorne, running back Kenneth Walker III and wide receiver Jayden Reed.

Thorne has thrown for 465 yards and five touchdowns, Walker has rushed for 32 yards and five touchdowns and Reed has caught nine passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns.