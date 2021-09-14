Search ongoing for Florida woman reported missing after cross-country road trip

Gabrielle Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11. She was last thought to be near Grand Teton National Park but the van she was traveling in was recovered in North Port, Fla.

A 22-year-old woman was reported missing by her family in New York this week after losing contact with her as she traveled on a cross-country road trip with her significant other, according to authorities in Suffolk County, New York.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito was last in contact with her family in late August. She and her partner were on a cross-country road trip that started in Florida, according to a GoFundMe account started for Petitio.

The van Petito was traveling in was later recovered, but she was not with the vehicle. Fox 13 reported that the camper van was found at her boyfriend’s family home in North Port.

North Port police said they are assisting with the investigation into Petito’s whereabouts.

“We currently have no definitive information that a crime took place here in North Port. With that said, the circumstances are odd,” North Port police wrote in a Facebook post. “The vehicle she was traveling in was located here in North Port, so we are actively gathering local details and any evidence to assist in finding needed answers.”

Prior to the last communication with her family, Petito was possibly in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, according to police. According to the GoFundMe page, her family believed she was leaving Grand Teton and heading toward Yellowstone National Park when she dropped off the radar around Aug. 25.

Petito and her partner had been documenting their road trip on social media, including on a YouTube channel with a single video uploaded on Aug. 19, about a week prior to her last communication with her family.

The 22-year-old last posted to Instagram on Aug. 25. Her posts show stops along the couple’s journey in Arches National Park, Colorado and backpacking along the Appalachian Trail in Georgia.

Petito’s family reported her missing on Sept. 11 to the Suffolk County Police Department. Police said she is from Blue Point, New York.

Petito is white, about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes. Detectives said she has some recognizable tattoos, including one on her finger and another on her forearm that reads “Let it be.”

The FBI Tampa office is also assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about Petito’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.