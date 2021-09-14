Partly Cloudy icon
WATCH LIVE at 10:20 a.m.: DeSantis to make ‘major announcement’ at Florida school

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to join governor

FILE - (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
DORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday will make a “major announcement” at a school on Doral, according to his office.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10:20 a.m. at Doral Academy Preparatory School, and you can watch it live in the media player at the top of this story.

DeSantis will be joined by Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, but details about the announcement are not known.

This story will be updated after the event begins.

