CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: News 6 offers several livestreams of Inspiration4 launch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – With the first all-civilian crew heading to space, News 6 is offering several views of the historic launch from Florida’s Space Coast.

As many as 10 livestreams will be available Wednesday at ClickOrlando.com/spaceview ahead of the nighttime launch of the Inspiration4 mission from launchpad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

The launch window opens at 8:02 p.m. Wednesday and runs until 1:13 a.m. Thursday. The weather is currently 80% favorable for liftoff during the five-hour window.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with send the crew of four into space aboard a Crew Dragon capsule.

The spacecraft will reach an altitude of 575 kilometers, or 357 miles, above Earth. This altitude is above the International Space Station, which orbits about 260 miles over Earth.

The Inspiration4 mission will last three days before the Dragon splashes down off either Florida coast.