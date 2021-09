(Copyright 2021 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

LEON COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida missing child alert for a 15-year-old boy in the Panhandle who last seen Wednesday has been canceled.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Octavious McCaine was found safe.

Anyone seeking further information can call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 850-606-5800.