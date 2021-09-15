Man released from prison 2 weeks ago accused of robbing 85-year-old at knifepoint

A man who was released from prison two weeks ago is accused of robbing an 85-year-old woman at knifepoint, according to the Mount Dora Police Department.

Police said around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday dispatchers received a 911 call from the victim in the area of 9th Avenue and Tremain Street letting investigators know she was robbed.

Officers said they quickly found Christopher Allen Porter, 40, of Mount Dora, and arrested him.

Investigators said Porter was just released from the Florida Department of Corrections on Sept. 1.

Porter served time after being convicted of a similar offense, according to police.

He was released on probation on Sept. 1, according to officers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the police at 352-735-7130.