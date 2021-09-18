Investigators speak with family of Gabby Petito’s fiancé, man’s whereabouts unknown

This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle Gabby Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park on Aug. 12, 2021. The couple was pulled over while they were having an emotional fight. Petito was reported missing by her family a month later and is now the subject of a nationwide search. (The Moab Police Department via AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Investigators spoke with the family of Brian Laundrie, the last person who was seen with missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, on Friday.

The FBI reports that Laundrie’s whereabouts are now unknown and the North Port police chief said the man was not present when his family was being interviewed.

The conversation at the Laundrie home is complete. Once we have the details, a statement will be made. We ask for calm! Please let us work through this and information will be forthcoming.@NorthPortPolice — Chief Todd Garrison (@NPPDPoliceChief) September 18, 2021

“They (Laundrie’s family) called us there this evening and, once we’ve gotten there, they are now claiming they have not seen their son since Tuesday,” Joshua Taylor, public information officer for North Port police said.

Police in North Port, where the couple lived, say Laundrie is a “person of interest” in her disappearance. He’s not been charged, but he’s also not cooperating.

“We’ve been trying all week to talk to his family, to talk to Brian and now they’ve called us here on Friday, we’ve gone to the home and they are saying now they have not seen their son,” Taylor said. “It is another twist in the story for sure.”

The woman went missing while on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie. She was documenting her travels on Instagram and TikTok for the last two years but was recently reported missing by her family after Laundrie returned to North Port on Sept. 1, but she did not.

Police on Thursday released video showing Petito in an emotional fight with her fiancé before she vanished.

The video, released by the Moab Police Department, shows that an officer pulled over a van on Aug. 12 after it was seen speeding and hit a curb near the entrance to Arches National Park.

Six days later, the bodies of two newlyweds, Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were found at a campsite near Moab. Schulte and Turner had told friends they feared a “creepy man” they had seen nearby might harm them.

North Port police said Thursday that investigators had not ruled out a connection between Petito’s disappearance and the murders; however, Sheriff Steven White of Grand County, Utah said in a news release Friday the two cases are unrelated, without providing any details.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.