Dolphins vs. Raiders: How to watch, stream, listen

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker (11) prior to an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

LAS VEGAS – The Miami Dolphins head to Nevada this weekend to play against the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on Sunday.

What channel is the game on? WKMG

How can you listen to the game? 580 AM

How to stream the game? NFL Sunday Ticket

Which team is favored to win the game? Las Vegas is a 4-point Las Vegas favorite

What is the total for the game? The total is set at 45.5

The story of the week for the Dolphins will be the rib injury for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa was injured early in the 35-0 loss against the Buffalo Bills. Jacoby Brissett is the team’s backup.

Miami is 1-1 on the year and Las Vegas is 2-0 on the season after wins against the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

DeVante Parker has been the leading receiver for Miami this year. The six-foot-three, 219-pound former first-round pick has nine catches for 123 yards in two games this season.

Ad

The offense has struggled this year, Miami has only scored 16 points this year.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr loves to spread the ball out.

Five players on the Raiders have 100+ receiving yards. Tight end Darren Waller has 15 catches for 170 yards and a touchdown, he is Carr’s favorite target. Henry Ruggs III has seven catches for 159 yards and one touchdown. Hunter Renfrow has brought in 11 catches for 127 yards, while Bryan Edwards has caught eight balls for 121 yards. Running back Kenyan Drake has 10 catches for 105 yards.