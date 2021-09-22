Florida Gators release 2022 schedule, UF will not play Alabama next year in regular season

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 2022 Florida Gators football schedule was released on Tuesday night.

The Gators will not play Alabama next year in the regular season and Florida will start the season in Gainesville against Utah on Sept. 3.

The first three games of the 2022 season will be in Gainesville.

Other notable games:

Home game vs LSU on Oct. 15

Florida vs. Georgia game to be played in Jacksonville on Oct. 29

Away game vs. Texas A&M on Nov. 5

Regular season finale at Florida State on Nov. 26

The full schedule for the Gators can be viewed below: