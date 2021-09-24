Cloudy icon
Florida deputy shot, critically injured during traffic stop; manhunt underway

Nassau County Sheriff’s Office searches for Patrick McDowell

Will Wodka, Producer

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Large police presence on 301 in Callahan.
Large police presence on 301 in Callahan. (Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

CALLAHAN, Fla. – A Nassau County sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times and critically wounded early Friday during a traffic stop, prompting a search for a 35-year-old man, News 6 partner WJXT-TV reported.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said it is looking for Patrick McDowell (photo below) in connection to the shooting, which happened in Callahan, northwest of Jacksonville.

The deputy’s name and details about what led to the shooting have not been released. Officials said the deputy suffered life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about McDowell’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 904-548-4000.

A second person inside the vehicle with McDowell remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, according to sheriff’s officials.

Denise Martin said she was sitting on her porch around 2:45 a.m. when she heard gunshots. She said after a barrage of shots, there was one final loud gunshot.

Five minutes later, a helicopter could be seen in the air searching through a wooded area just outside of town, Martin said.

Witnesses told WJXT-TV that they have seen authorities with Nassau County, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Highway Patrol driving along U.S. 301 looking for McDowell.

Patrick McDowell (Provided by Nassau County Sheriff's Office)

